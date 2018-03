LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's opposition-run Congress accepted Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's resignation as president on Friday, paving the way for First Vice President Martin Vizcarra to be sworn in as the new leader of the South American nation.

Peru's Congress formally accepts resignation of president

Vizcarra, who is also Peru's ambassador to Canada, called for "faith and optimism" upon arriving Lima's airport before his midday swearing-in ceremony. Kuczynski resigned on Wednesday amid graft allegations he denies.



(Reporting By Lima Newsroom)