Wests Tigers sweat on Benji's ankle scans

Wests Tigers will be forced to sweat on scans on Benji Marshall's left ankle as they face a serious halves shortage for their Easter Monday clash with Parramatta,

An ankle injury to Benji Marshall could leave Wests Tigers short a playmaker.

With off season five eighth signing Josh Reynolds still expected to miss at least another week with a hamstring injury, Marshall left Campbelltown Stadium in a moon boot on Friday night after playing through pain in the Tigers' 9-7 loss to Brisbane.

Marshall was left stricken in back play with 12 minutes left but played through to full time and then the end of golden point for the Tigers.

"He did well to stay on," coach Ivan Cleary said.

"For the last 10 or 15 minutes Benji was on one leg.

"The way the boys play for each other, no-one wants to let anyone down. Benji was a good example of that.

"That's great to see. I think our fans appreciate that. There's a long way to go but there's definitely good signs for the future."

Marshall's resilience typifies the new-look tough Tigers who knocked off Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters in the opening two games before taking Brisbane to the brink.

However they will be hoping it hasn't come at a cost.

Tuimoala Lolohea - who played No.6 for them last year - has missed the past two games with a knee injury but could be brought back for the Eels clash.

Hooker Pita Godinet also has experience playing in the halves in the English Super League but that would likely leave the Tigers a play-making utility short on the bench given Matt McIlwrick would then be expected to move into the No.9 jersey.