Naitanui to return for Eagles' new AFL era

A new era at West Coast begins on Sunday, but Eagles fans will hope one aspect remains the same - Nic Naitanui dominating in the ruck.

Nic Naitanui will have all eyes on him in his West Coast AFL return against Sydney at Optus Stadium.

The Eagles have been reluctant to use the 'rebuild' word, but the club enter the season with a new look, after the departures of experienced heads Sam Mitchell, Matt Priddis, Drew Petrie, Sharrod Wellingham, Josh Hill, Jonathan Giles and Sam Butler during the off-season.

They weren't the only changes.

Optus Stadium - Perth's new 60,000 seat, $1.5 billion venue - is West Coast's fresh home, and they are in the early stages of moving into a new training base at Lathlain Park.

To top that off, the club also unveiled a slightly tweaked logo for this season.

But not all changes have positive effects, with most pundits tipping West Coast to slip dramatically down the table this season.

AFL great Robert Walls has even predicted West Coast will collect the wooden spoon.

The Eagles will have the chance to quieten the sceptics when they take on Sydney in Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium.

The return of Naitanui after 19 months on the sidelines with a knee injury has added extra significance.

Naitanui was considered one of the best ruckmen in the competition before injuring his knee in round 22, 2016.

West Coast's engine room looked slow and one dimensional last season without Naitanui, but coach Adam Simpson is urging fans to be patient with the 2012 All-Australian, and allow him time to rediscover his best form.

The Eagles will unveil three debutants on Sunday - goalsneak Liam Ryan, forward Jake Waterman and midfielder Daniel Venables.

A season-ending knee injury to Swans big man Sam Naismith means former Eagle Callum Sinclair will carry Sydney's ruck hopes this season.

The largest crowd to attend a football match in WA was the 52,781 fans who watched East Fremantle beat South Fremantle in the 1979 WAFL grand final at Subiaco Oval.

That number is set to be smashed on Sunday, with a crowd close to 60,000 expected.

Simpson said the extra 20,000 fans, compared to games at Subiaco Oval, would help the Eagles adjust quickly to their new home ground.

Skipper Shannon Hurn said it was important for West Coast to build a strong reputation there.

"That helps your self confidence and keeps that perception out there that travelling to Perth is going to be tough, whether it's to play us or Fremantle," Hurn said.