Glory face painful weeks in A-League

If Perth are worried, they're certainly not showing it.

Perth coach Kenny Lowe says his Glory side have the self belief to beat the A-League's best teams.

The Glory's finals hopes face the ultimate test over the next fortnight when they take on the best three teams in the A-League.

Perth are four points adrift of the top six with four games remaining, and likely need at least three wins to have any chance of scraping into the finals.

That looks to be mission impossible, with the Glory scheduled to face Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC and Newcastle over the next two weeks.

Victory are back in title contention, sitting third after three-straight wins.

Sydney FC are favourites to defend their crown after another impressive season to still top of the table.

And the second-placed Jets have stunned this season with their rise up the ranks.

The Glory's season-defining fortnight will begin on Sunday against Victory at nib Stadium.

They host Sydney four days later, before travelling to Newcastle for an April 6 date with the Jets.

They earn some respite in the final game of the season when they are at home to Brisbane.

But unless they produce some upsets in the next two weeks, the Glory's finals hopes will be over by the time they face the Roar.

Glory coach Kenny Lowe said his players had the self belief to beat the best teams.

"A lot of our players really believe they're quality," Lowe said.

"We're playing top teams now, so we'll see."

Lowe loves a scrap - and it's just as well, given where the Glory are situated.

But, he'd much rather be in Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold's shoes.

"I'd be sitting where Sydney's at, with a big cigar and a glass of wine waiting for the finals, with a Premiership in my pocket more or less," Lowe said.

"But this is where we are now. So we deal with the now."

Diego Castro (calf) and Liam Reddy (suspension) are available for selection again, while Adam Taggart and Shane Lowry are also gunning for game time after being unused substitutes in the 3-1 win over Central Coast.

Victory and their cross-town rivals Melbourne City are locked in a battle for third.

Victory will be without star international James Troisi (Socceroos duties) against Perth.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Victory striker Besart Berisha has scored 16 goals against Perth. No player in A-League history has scored more against one

* Victory have won their past three games against Perth. Neither side has enjoyed a longer winning streak in this fixture's history

* Only Wellington (47) have conceded more goals this campaign than the Glory (44); Perth come into this encounter without a clean sheet in 12 outings