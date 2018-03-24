Cricket: South Africa v Australia scores

Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday.
South Africa, first innings (overnight 266-8)
D. Elgar not out 141
A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0
H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31
A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64
F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5
T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1
Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3
V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8
K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3
K. Rabada c Smith b Lyon 22
M. Morkel c Smith b Lyon 4
Extras (b13, lb11, nb3, w2) 29
Total (97.5 overs) 311
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj), 9-307 (Rabada), 10-311
Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 23-4-59-2, Lyon 19.5-6-43-2, Cummins 26-6-78-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0
Australia, first innings
C. Bancroft lbw b Philander 77
D. Warner b Rabada 30
U. Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5
S. Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5
S. Marsh c De Kock b Morkel 26
M. Marsh c De Kock b Philander 5
T. Paine not out 33
P. Cummins c De Villiers b Rabada 4
M. Starc c De Villiers b Rabada 2
N. Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (b1, lb5, nb4) 10
Total (9 wkts, 67 overs) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Warner), 2-61 (Khawaja), 3-72 (Smith), 4-150 (S. Marsh), 5-150 (Bancroft), 6-156 (M. Marsh), 7-173 (Cummins), 8-175 (Starc), 9-241 (Lyon)
Bowling: Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Rabada 19-1-81-3 (3nb), Morkel 20-6-87-4, Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Bavuma 1-0-10-0
Match situation: Australia trail by 66 runs with one wicket remaining in the first innings
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)
TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
