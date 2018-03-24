News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Cricket: South Africa v Australia scores

AFP /

Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday.



South Africa, first innings (overnight 266-8)

D. Elgar not out 141

A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0

H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31

A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64

F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5

T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1

Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3

V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8

K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3

K. Rabada c Smith b Lyon 22

M. Morkel c Smith b Lyon 4

Extras (b13, lb11, nb3, w2) 29

Total (97.5 overs) 311

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj), 9-307 (Rabada), 10-311

Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 23-4-59-2, Lyon 19.5-6-43-2, Cummins 26-6-78-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0



Australia, first innings

C. Bancroft lbw b Philander 77

D. Warner b Rabada 30

U. Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5

S. Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5

S. Marsh c De Kock b Morkel 26

M. Marsh c De Kock b Philander 5

T. Paine not out 33

P. Cummins c De Villiers b Rabada 4

M. Starc c De Villiers b Rabada 2

N. Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b1, lb5, nb4) 10

Total (9 wkts, 67 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Warner), 2-61 (Khawaja), 3-72 (Smith), 4-150 (S. Marsh), 5-150 (Bancroft), 6-156 (M. Marsh), 7-173 (Cummins), 8-175 (Starc), 9-241 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Rabada 19-1-81-3 (3nb), Morkel 20-6-87-4, Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Bavuma 1-0-10-0



Match situation: Australia trail by 66 runs with one wicket remaining in the first innings



Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

afp

Back To Top