Cricket: South Africa v Australia scores

Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa, first innings (overnight 266-8)

D. Elgar not out 141

A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0

H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31

A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64

F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5

T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1

Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3

V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8

K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3

K. Rabada c Smith b Lyon 22

M. Morkel c Smith b Lyon 4

Extras (b13, lb11, nb3, w2) 29

Total (97.5 overs) 311

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj), 9-307 (Rabada), 10-311

Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 23-4-59-2, Lyon 19.5-6-43-2, Cummins 26-6-78-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0

Australia, first innings

C. Bancroft lbw b Philander 77

D. Warner b Rabada 30

U. Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5

S. Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5

S. Marsh c De Kock b Morkel 26

M. Marsh c De Kock b Philander 5

T. Paine not out 33

P. Cummins c De Villiers b Rabada 4

M. Starc c De Villiers b Rabada 2

N. Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b1, lb5, nb4) 10

Total (9 wkts, 67 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Warner), 2-61 (Khawaja), 3-72 (Smith), 4-150 (S. Marsh), 5-150 (Bancroft), 6-156 (M. Marsh), 7-173 (Cummins), 8-175 (Starc), 9-241 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Rabada 19-1-81-3 (3nb), Morkel 20-6-87-4, Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Bavuma 1-0-10-0

Match situation: Australia trail by 66 runs with one wicket remaining in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

