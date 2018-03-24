Pantano triumphs, Valverde retains Tour of Catalonia lead

Barcelona (AFP) - Colombian Jarlinson Pantano, of Trek-Segafredo, won stage five of the Tour of Catalonia on Friday as Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde retained his overall lead.

Pantano edged out Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen on the final descent in Vielha Val d'Aran, crossing the line with his arms aloft in a time of 5 hours 20 minutes and 53 seconds.

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric broke free of the peloton to claim third while Valverde, triumphant in stages two and four of the race, came in 14 seconds behind Pantano to finish in eighth.

Valverde remains 16 seconds ahead of Colombia's Egan Bernal in the overall standings and 26 clear of his Movistar team-mate Nairo Quintana, also of Colombia, in third.

"Until the goal is reached on the last day nothing is enough," Valverde said.

"Anything can happen, but I think we have the ability, if there is no problem, to be able to win."

The Tour of Catalonia ends on Sunday.