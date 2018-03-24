Rush backs Bale to go way out in front

Wales' deposed record goalscorer Ian Rush admits it was only a matter of time before Gareth Bale surpassed his international achievements.

A hat-trick against China makes Gareth Bales Wales' highest goal-scorer.

The Real Madrid forward's hat-trick against China in the China Cup on Thursday took his tally for his country to 29, one more than the former Liverpool striker's mark which had stood for 22 years.

"I think the Wales situation was just a matter of when Gareth was going to break it. He is only young and he had been so close for the last year," Rush said ahead of Saturday's Liverpool Legends game against Bayern Munich at Anfield.

"Twenty eight goals there was always a chance that could be broken so congratulations to Gareth, he scored a great hat-trick.

"Hopefully he will go on to score a lot more goals."

Bale's landmark was brought up in another former Wales great Ryan Giggs' first match as manager.

Rush is pleased the former Manchester United winger has got off to a winning start.

"The first game is always difficult and it's like the Premier League now, you need to start off winning," added Rush.

"You have to win games and if you win games you get people on your side.

"If we had lost the game there would have been a lot of negatives about it but there are a lot of positives: Ryan's first game, six goals, Bale breaks my record, (Hull's on-loan Liverpool midfielder) Harry Wilson scores his first goal for Wales.

"We have to take it into the game on Monday, which will probably be a little bit harder as we could be facing Uruguay or the Czech Republic.

"If it is Uruguay you have Suarez v Bale so that's an interesting one."