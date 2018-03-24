Lyon saves Aussies with the bat

Nathan Lyon has delivered the latest twist in a topsy-turvy third cricket Test, clubbing a career-best 47 for the Australians after South Africa seized control of the clash in Cape Town.

The tourists will resume at 9-245 on day three, trailing the hosts by 66 runs.

Lyon was handed four lives on a frenetic Friday, the first coming on five when Vernon Philander hurt his neck while diving to take a catch.

Australia would have slipped to 9-180 if he'd completed the dismissal. Instead, he spent over half an hour off the ground as Lyon went on the attack against a tired attack.

Umpires ended play early because of bad light, with captain Faf du Plessis failing to hide his frustration after Tim Paine finished 33 not out.

"We're back in the game, we've certainly going to have to bowl better in the second innings," Australia coach Darren Lehmann said.

"Nathan had a bit of luck but he took the game on, and Tim played really well. Tim's probably been our stand-out batsman for the tour."

AB de Villiers missed a chance to run Lyon out on eight then dropped him on 32, while Hashim Amla failed to hold onto a sharp edge when Lyon was on 13.

Morne Morkel, who earlier claimed his 300th Test scalp when Shaun Marsh threw his bat at a wide delivery, snapped Lyon's 66-run stand with Paine to finish the day with 4-87.

"A lead of 60 on this wicket is still fantastic," Morkel said.

"Nathan played very well. He gave us an opportunity and we didn't grab it.

"You are going to have partnerships in cricket. It's going to happen."

South Africa remain in the box seat to take a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series, although far stranger things have happened in cricket. Especially at this ground.

Yet another collapse swung momentum the Proteas' way on Friday, with a loose stroke from Shaun Marsh starting a slump of 5-25 before Paine and Lyon offered some resistance to the reverse-swinging ball.

It was a long way divorced from Australia's Newlands nightmare of 2011, when Lyon top-scored with 14 in a total of 47 but it was nonetheless troubling for Lehmann.

"Our top six has to get some runs," he said.

Cameron Bancroft scored 77 in the most important dig of his Test career, steadying after Australia lost David Warner and Steve Smith while slipping to 3-72.

Bancroft, who started the tour under pressure to retain his spot in the XI, shared a 78-run stand with Shaun Marsh but 3-150 quickly became 5-150.

Bancroft's three hours of resistance ended, along with the post-lunch session, when he was trapped lbw by Philander.

Warner whacked three-consecutive boundaries and a six off Kagiso Rabada but South Africa's spearhead won the battle by cartwheeling the opener's off stump amid a lively start to the innings.

Usman Khawaja was out pulling the first delivery he faced from Morkel, while Smith steered a short ball from the recalled beanpole straight to Dean Elgar at gully.