BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Friday said rebel groups in the eastern Ghouta towns of Zamalka, Jobar, Arbin and Ein Terma had agreed to withdraw for northwestern Idlib province along with family members.

The deal would involve the departure of about 7,000 people from the towns, which are in a single besieged enclave, and the surrender of heavy and medium weapons, state television reported, citing its own correspondent.





(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)