Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at tea on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa, first innings, 311 in 97.5 overs (D. Elgar 141 not out, A. de Villiers 64; P. Cummins 4-78)

Australia, first innings, 150-5 in 37.4 overs (C. Bancroft 77, D. Warner 30; M. Morkel 3-43)

Match situation: Australia trail by 161 runs with five wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

