Today in History, 24/3

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

1267 - St Louis of France calls his knights to Paris to prepare for his second crusade to the Holy Land.

1401 - In a sweep through Asia and the Mediterranean, Tartar ruler Tamerlane conquers Damascus.

1449 - England breaks a truce and captures Fougeres from the French, leading Charles VII to renew the Hundred Years War.

1603 - Queen Elizabeth I dies after ruling England for more than 40 years.

1783 - Spain recognises independence of United States.

1863 - Bushrangers Charles Robardi and Auguste Rivet stand trial at Goulburn, NSW, for murdering mail carrier Daniel Crotty.

1883 - Salvation Army newspaper War Cry is first published in Sydney.

1905 - Death of French novelist Jules Verne.

1927 - Australia's federal parliament sits in Melbourne for the last time before moving to Canberra.

1953 - Resident of 10 Rillington Place, London, discovers a body in a cupboard, leading to the arrest of mass murderer John Christie.

1958 - Elvis Presley is inducted into the US army for two years.

1972 - Britain takes over direct control of Northern Ireland in effort to restore peace.

1977 - Former Australian cabinet minister Don Chipp resigns from the Liberal Party. He later establishes the Australian Democrats.

1989 - America's worst oil spill occurs as supertanker Exxon Valdez runs aground on a reef in Alaska's Prince William Sound.

1991 - Sir John Kerr, Australian governor-general who dismissed the Whitlam government in 1975, dies in Sydney aged 76.

1995 - Britain says it is halting all routine army patrols in Belfast for the first time in 25 years.

1997 - At the 69th Annual Academy Awards, Australia's Geoffrey Rush wins the best-actor Oscar for Shine.

2002 - For the first time, two black actors win Academy Awards for best actor and best actress - Denzel Washington for Training Day and Halle Berry for Monster's Ball.

2006 - The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter returns the first test images from its super high-resolution cameras, the most powerful photographic equipment to be trained on the Red Planet in NASA's search for water and life.

2010 - The US and Russia reach agreements for a historic new treaty to reduce the nuclear arsenals of the former Cold War rivals.

2012 - The LNP's Campbell Newman pulls off the most staggering victory in Queensland's political history, with his party winning 78 seats in the 89-seat parliament.

2014 - Fresh evidence gleaned from satellite data shows missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 had crashed into a remote corner of the Indian Ocean.

2015 - A Germanwings Airbus flying from Barcelona to Dusseldorf is deliberately crashed by co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board.

2016 - A 16-year-old Sydney schoolgirl is refused bail over an alleged plot to send thousands of dollars to Islamic State.

2017 - Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says Pauline Hanson's description of Islam as a disease is "bat poo crazy".

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

William Morris, British poet, artist, designer and socialist pioneer (1834-1896); Harry Houdini, US magician and escape artist (1874-1926); Steve McQueen, US actor (1930-1980); David Suzuki, Canadian scientist and environmentalist (1936-); Robert Carradine, US actor (1954-); Kelly LeBrock, US actor (1960-); Dean Jones, Australian cricketer (1961-); Lara Flynn Boyle, US actor (1970-); Jessica Chastain, American actress (1977-); Keisha Castle-Hughes, New Zealand actress (1990-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

Time wounds all heels. - Jane Ace, US radio disc jockey (1905-1974)