Today's Birthday 24/3

Today's Birthday, March 24: US basketballer Chris Bosh (1984 - ).

Perennial NBA All-Star Chris Bosh isn't ready to officially call time on his Hall of Fame-worthy career despite spending the past two years sidelined with serious health issues.

The 34-year-old, who formed part of the Miami Heat's "Big Three" that claimed back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, revealed he was still dreaming of a miraculous comeback after blood clots curtailed his career.

"I've been in the gym. I can still play basketball ... I'm not done yet," the NBA veteran told ESPN's First Take in mid-February.

Born to Noel and Freida Bosh in the Texas city of Dallas in 1984, Bosh played basketball and baseball growing up - but his lanky frame meant he dominated as a junior hoop star.

After gaining national exposure for leading Lincoln High to an undefeated 40-0 season and state championship, Texas' "Mr Basketball" was recruited by NCAA Division I college Georgia Tech, before entering the 2003 NBA Draft where he was picked fourth by the Toronto Raptors.

Bosh fulfilled his big-man billing at the Canadian-based franchise rebuilt, earning All-Rookie First Team honours, and by his third season was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first of 11 times.

Despite posting career-high scoring numbers, the 6-foot-11 (2.1m) power forward couldn't lift the Raptors past the first round of the playoffs in 2006-07 and 07-08.

In a blockbuster move that would shift the balance of power in the NBA, Bosh and then-Cleveland MVP LeBron James joined forces with fellow 2003 draftee Dwyane Wade on South Beach.

After falling to the underdog Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 Finals, Miami's James-Wade-Bosh trio reeled off two consecutive championships which empowered the NBA's player-driven "Superteam" movement.

In the wake of LeBron's Cleveland homecoming effectively ending the Heat's hopes of a fifth-straight Finals appearance, Bosh re-signed with Miami on a five-year $US118 million deal.

But, after failing a medical in the lead up to the 2016-17 NBA season, he was waived in July 2017.

Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block over his 13 NBA seasons.

