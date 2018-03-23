(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal.

Pfizer's quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

The study did not meet its main goal of the four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9 through 12 for Chantix compared to placebo, Pfizer said.

The side effect profile of Chantix observed in this study was similar to that seen in studies of adults, the company said.

The study is a regulatory post marketing commitment for Chantix for adolescents aged between 12 and 16 in the United States and 12-17 years of age in Europe.

Chantix was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2006 as a prescription medication which, along with support, helps adults aged 18 and over quit smoking.

Pfizer shares were down 1.2 percent in premarket trading.



(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)