News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Czech PM Babis says will 'probably' expel Russian spies

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will "probably" kick out Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday after the European Union backed Britain in blaming the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England on Moscow.

EU states were coordinating on how to retaliate. Babis said he would consult with his foreign minister over the weekend and announce Prague's decision on Monday. A Czech official said "a few individuals, not tens" will be expelled.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top