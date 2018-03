ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will open its airspace to flights from northern Iraq's Erbil as of Friday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, adding that flights from Sulaimaniya were not included in the plan.

In October last year, Turkey closed its airspace to flights to and from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, in response to an independence referendum.



