Greek authorities seize 11 kg of heroin at Athens airport

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities have seized 11 kg of heroin hidden in the luggage of a British citizen at Athens International Airport, police said on Friday.

Police said the 38-year-old man, who flew to Athens from the Pakistani city of Lahore via Doha, is part of a broader heroin ring trafficking drugs from Asian countries to Greece. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities also confiscated 300 euros, 84,000 Pakistani rupees ($730) and two cellphones.



(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)