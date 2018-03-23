United pip 36ers in NBL grand final game 3

Melbourne United have taken a 2-1 lead in the NBL grand final series after a controversial 101-98 home victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

Casper Ware has starred in Melbourne's win over Adelaide to lead 2-1 in the NBL grand final series.

Adelaide's Majok Deng missed a game-tying three-pointer on Friday night in the final second after the visitors' 15-4 fourth-quarter run to chase down United's 13-point lead.

Tensions exploded at halftime, Adelaide's Nathan Sobey clashing heads with Casey Prather after the United import hit a three-pointer on the buzzer.

The Adelaide guard was called for a disqualifying foul and ejected from the match.

At the end of the game, players from both teams had to be separated after the final buzzer.

Casper Ware scored a game-high 25 points, Prather added 23 and Chris Goulding hit three triples in his 15.

Ware powered United to an early double-digit lead with 10 first-quarter points and the home side looked in control, ahead 39-25. Daniel Johnson inspired a Sixers comeback with nine points in a 14-0 run to erase Melbourne's lead.

Johnson led the Sixers with 20 points while Ramone Moore, starting for Josh Childress, scored 18 and Deng provided 16 off the bench.

Adelaide must win game four at home on Sunday to force a decider.

Ware showed no ill effects from his game-one hip injury, driving aggressively and finishing strongly at the rim to guide United to a 24-13 advantage.

Mitch Creek and Moore combined to close the gap, but late three-pointers to David Barlow and Prather allowed United to close the quarter ahead 33-22.

United's lead blew out to 14 points in the second term before Johnson triggered a stunning turnaround, completing a three-point play and nailing two triples, as the visitors reeled off 14 unanswered points to draw level.

Creek eventually gave Adelaide their first lead but Prather's buzzer-beater tied the game again at halftime.

After the break, Prather hit two technical free throws for United to open the quarter in front and, with Goulding and Barlow connecting from long range, the home side gained control.

The hosts led by nine but Shannon Shorter's triple as time expired cut the lead to six and set up a dramatic final quarter.

"It's a big moment in the game," Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said of Sobey's ejection.

"Obviously that challenged their depth a little bit with him leaving the game and Chill not being there either."

"I felt like we got back into the game a few times but, for a few different reasons, they got back out and got a lead on us again," Johnson said after the loss.

"It was pretty frustrating at times, to be honest, but we kept coming back which was a good effort by the boys."