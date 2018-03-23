Rebels maul Sharks for Super Rugby victory

Melbourne put the fun back into their rugby and bounced back into the Super Rugby winners' circle with a 46-14 mauling of the Sharks.

Coach Dave Wessels said he had been grumpy leading into last round's disappointing loss to the NSW Waratahs.

But he was all smiles after the Rebels ran in six tries to two to earn another bonus-point victory on Friday night at AAMI Park.

"We walked away from Sydney, feeling like we didn't play our best, so it was really important we responded to that," Wessels said.

"We're playing our best when we are enjoying our rugby and, last week, I didn't bring a lot of positive energy to the place.

"We went out there with a real aim of really enjoying the game whatever happened, score-wise."

Former scaffolder Anaru Rangi helped lay the platform, scoring two tries.

The 29-year-old hooker, who only earned his first professional rugby contract in 2016, reaped the rewards of a dominant forward display.

Rangi only started due to regular hooker Jordan Uelese's injury. He made the most of his opportunities, with this double being the first tries of his Super Rugby career which started at the Western Force.

Both came from rolling mauls as the Melbourne forwards stood up against the Durban-based Sharks, while their backs ate up the metres.

Melbourne led 15-7 at halftime but should have been further ahead after bombing three tries.

The Sharks' sole first-half try came after some excellent support play, set up winger Lwazi Mvovo, to barrel over the line.

The Rebels were also unable to take advantage of a yellow card to Sharks fullback Curwin Bosch for a deliberate knockdown, as another try went begging.

They had 63 per cent of possession, forcing their opponents to make 71 tackles to their 29.

The frustration continued in the second half. Winger Sefa Naivalu tried to pass to Marika Koroibete as he crossed the tryline, but the ball found a Sharks player.

Wessels said he wasn't bothered by those errors.

"I don't get too fussed about that, as we were playing with good intensity, as we were able to execute a few things in our plans," Wessels said.

Test halfback Will Genia scored his first try in Rebels colours, darting over from the back of a ruck in the 56th minute.

Centre Billy Meakes, who was one of the home side's stars, put them in bonus-point territory when he scored at the end of some frenetic attack.

Rebels lock Ross Haylett-Petty and reserve prop Fereti Sa'aga added to the try-scoring haul, while centre Marius Louw earnt a consolation try for the Sharks, who finish winless in their Australian tour.