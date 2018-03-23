Syrian rebels Failaq al-Rahman say will talk to Russians on Friday: al-Hadath

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Members of Syrian rebel group Failaq al-Rahman will meet Russian negotiators on Friday to negotiate an "end to human suffering" in the eastern Ghouta enclave they control, the group's spokesman told al-Hadath television channel in a phone call.

When asked by the interviewer if the negotiations would involve the rebels withdrawing from their enclave, Istanbul-based spokesman Wael Alwan said he could not comment on what would be discussed but "today is a session to find a solution to end this human suffering, whatever the cost".



(Corrects grammar in headline.)



(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)