News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Syrian rebels Failaq al-Rahman say will talk to Russians on Friday: al-Hadath

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Members of Syrian rebel group Failaq al-Rahman will meet Russian negotiators on Friday to negotiate an "end to human suffering" in the eastern Ghouta enclave they control, the group's spokesman told al-Hadath television channel in a phone call.

When asked by the interviewer if the negotiations would involve the rebels withdrawing from their enclave, Istanbul-based spokesman Wael Alwan said he could not comment on what would be discussed but "today is a session to find a solution to end this human suffering, whatever the cost".

(Corrects grammar in headline.)

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top