Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday:

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 266-8)

D. Elgar not out 141

A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0

H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31

A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64

F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5

T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1

Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3

V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8

K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3

K. Rabada c Smith b Lyon 22

M. Morkel c Smith b Lyon 4

Extras (b13, lb11, nb3, w2) 29

Total (97.5 overs) 311

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj), 9-307 (Rabada)

Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 23-4-59-2, Lyon 19.5-6-43-2, Cummins 26-6-78-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0

Australia: S. Smith, C. Bancroft, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, S. Marsh, M. Marsh, T. Paine, P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood

Match situation: South Africa are all out for 311 in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

