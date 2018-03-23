Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday:
South Africa, first innings
(overnight 266-8)
D. Elgar not out 141
A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0
H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31
A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64
F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5
T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1
Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3
V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8
K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3
K. Rabada c Smith b Lyon 22
M. Morkel c Smith b Lyon 4
Extras (b13, lb11, nb3, w2) 29
Total (97.5 overs) 311
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj), 9-307 (Rabada)
Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 23-4-59-2, Lyon 19.5-6-43-2, Cummins 26-6-78-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0
Australia: S. Smith, C. Bancroft, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, S. Marsh, M. Marsh, T. Paine, P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Match situation: South Africa are all out for 311 in the first innings
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)
TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
str/gj