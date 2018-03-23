News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

AFP /

Cape Town, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Friday:



South Africa, first innings

(overnight 266-8)

D. Elgar not out 141

A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0

H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31

A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64

F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5

T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1

Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3

V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8

K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3

K. Rabada c Smith b Lyon 22

M. Morkel c Smith b Lyon 4

Extras (b13, lb11, nb3, w2) 29

Total (97.5 overs) 311

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj), 9-307 (Rabada)

Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 23-4-59-2, Lyon 19.5-6-43-2, Cummins 26-6-78-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0



Australia: S. Smith, C. Bancroft, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, S. Marsh, M. Marsh, T. Paine, P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood



Match situation: South Africa are all out for 311 in the first innings

Toss: South Africa



Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

str/gj

Back To Top