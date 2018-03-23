News

Norway not exempted from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs

Reuters
Reuters /

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway is not exempt from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, the Nordic country's foreign minister said on Friday.

"U.S. authorities informed us late last night that Norway was not among the countries exempted from the new tariffs on steel and aluminum", Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

Soereide said she expected WTO rules to be respected and that she saw the situation as "serious and worrying."



(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

