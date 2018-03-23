News

Convoy departs British embassy in Moscow ahead of expulsion deadline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A convoy of vehicles left the British Embassy in Moscow on Friday ahead of a Russian deadline for 23 diplomats to leave the country, a Reuters camera operator said.

Russia expelled 23 British diplomats last Saturday in a carefully calibrated retaliatory move against London, which has accused the Kremlin of orchestrating a nerve toxin attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in southern England.


(Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky and Christian Lowe; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

