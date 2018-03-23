News

U.S. has not given China a list of trade remedy actions: U.S. official

By Elias Glenn
Reuters /

By Elias Glenn

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States has not given China a list of actions it wants Beijing to take in order to remedy two-way trade ties, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese goods over what his administration says is misappropriation of U.S. intellectual property.

If China wants to prevent the U.S. from taking these actions, it needs to do something concrete, the U.S. official said.

China says it wants to open up its economy, but so far it has not taken any significant or substantial steps, the official added.



(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

