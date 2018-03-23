New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Friday:

England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 n.o.;Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)

New Zealand first innings (overnight 175-3)

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

K. Williamson lbw Anderson 102

R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

H. Nicholls not out 49

B. Watling not out 17

Extras: (lb7, w5) 12

Total: (for 4 wickets; 92.1 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor), 4-206 (Williamson)

To bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Anderson 20-7-53-3, Broad 20-5-37-1, Overton 18-7-43-0, Woakes 23-8-55-0 (1w), Ali 11.1-1-34-0

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

