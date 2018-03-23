News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

New Zealand v England scoreboard

AFP /

Auckland, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Friday:



England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 n.o.;Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)

New Zealand first innings (overnight 175-3)

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

K. Williamson lbw Anderson 102

R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

H. Nicholls not out 49

B. Watling not out 17

Extras: (lb7, w5) 12

Total: (for 4 wickets; 92.1 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor), 4-206 (Williamson)

To bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Anderson 20-7-53-3, Broad 20-5-37-1, Overton 18-7-43-0, Woakes 23-8-55-0 (1w), Ali 11.1-1-34-0

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp

Back To Top