BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it hoped the United States can take China's position seriously and make a rational decision, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to target up to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

