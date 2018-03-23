News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
China says in touch with U.S. after tariff announcement

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is in touch with the United States and communication channels are smooth, a senior Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to target up to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs.

Chen Fuli, director-general of the ministry's department of treaty and law, told reporters that China was not afraid of a trade war and was well prepared, adding that China would defend its rights.



(Reporting by Meng Meng and Tom Daly; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

