Climate drones to check out Vic coast

Solar-powered drones linked to scientists by iPhone will soon sail for Victorian waters tasked with collecting valuable climate data.

The Saildrones are part of a CSIRO project to monitor sea-surface temperature and ocean conditions off the Gippsland coast.

They'll be launched in the next week from Hobart, where they were unveiled on Friday.

"The fleet may be small in stature but their ability to autonomously monitor and collect rich streams of data ... makes them truly unique," CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall said.

The drones are controlled remotely and can be programmed via mobile phone, meaning data is transmitted 'live' to researchers.

Drawing energy from the wind and sun, they can spend up to 12 months at sea working autonomously.

"We have never had an opportunity like this before," CSIRO scientist Bronte Tilbrook said.

"By combining advanced seafaring sensing technology, we will be able to capture more data over longer period of time."

Information on salinity, ocean carbon levels and plant and animal life will also be collected.

Two drones are expected to head for the Gippsland coast, with plans to deploy others in the remote Southern Ocean.