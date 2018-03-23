Victory weigh up options for AL Perth trip

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat is considering a second A-League start for youngster Christian Theoharous or a midfield shuffle in the absence of James Troisi for Sunday's clash with Perth Glory.

Troisi is in Oslo with the national team, denying Victory one of his key lieutenants in an already threadbare squad for the crunch match.

The mid-season departures of Mark Milligan and Jason Geria means Muscat doesn't have a wealth of options at his disposal for the trip West.

But he does have an in-form team, which thrashed Central Coast 5-2 last Sunday.

Theoharous left his mark late in the contest, scoring the team's fifth goal and his first effort in the A-League by thrashing a well-struck shot off the post and in.

Muscat could opt to field the teenager and Kosta Barbarouses as wingers, moving Dutch sensation Leroy George to the number 10 role behind Besart Berisha.

George has been a central part of Victory's late-season revival; but would Victory benefit from a positional switch?

The other option is leave George on the flank and to field Matias Sanchez and Carl Valeri behind Terry Antonis in Victory's three central midfield roles.

Antonis, a mid-season arrival, played as a 10 in his second start for the club, a 3-0 away defeat of Western Sydney.

Fatigue could also be a factor given Victory are now juggling Asian Champions League commitments with their domestic duties.

Muscat said he was likely to be thinking about all of the possibilities as he flew over the Nullabor on Saturday.

"We've got a couple options," he said.

"When we went to Western Sydney Terry played in an advanced role. That's a different dimension to what Jimmy plays and we had a very good performance.

"(But) Christian Theoharous comes on (against the Mariners and) scores his first goal, his first senior goal for the club. That is another serious option.

"We'll weigh everything up and come up with what we think is going to give us the best opportunity to get the right result."

Victory are looking to tighten their grip on third place at nib Stadium, while Perth look to keep touch with the top six.

Troisi will return from international duty on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the club's next match - a home date with Western Sydney on Saturday week.