Coorey claims top job at Bulldogs Leagues

George Coorey has been appointed to take over from Dr George Peponis as chairperson of the Canterbury Leagues club board.

Peter Callaghan has also been confirmed as Coorey's deputy at a powerbrokers meeting on Friday that included all members of the nine-person board.

Coorey's ascension ends a tumultuous three months at Belmore, and marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a healing process amongst the hierarchy.

The upheaval began with Bulldogs chairwoman Lynne Anderson and her ticket sweeping to power at the football club over long-time boss Ray Dib last month.

The power struggle spilled over to the leagues club elections last week, where Coorey, Peponis and club legend Steve Mortimer retained their seats.

However despite Peponis' decision to add two independent directors last week in a desperate attempt to retain power, the football board's nominees are likely to hold sway.

More importantly, it means the football club is expected to maintain the use of a reported $8 million poured in by the leagues club into their budget.

One of the football club's appointees, James Marroun, on Wednesday resigned from his position due to publicity surrounding his selection just last week.

Marroun was controversially appointed by the football club ahead of Mortimer despite being in the fifth year of a six-year ban from rugby league because of misconduct.

"After speaking with chair Lynne Anderson and director John Ballesty, I have decided to hand in my resignation to the board due to all the recent bad publicity in the press with relation to some of my past mistakes," Marroun said in a statement.

"Ultimately the club is bigger than any one person and I do not wish that my past mistakes are reflected on a club I love and cherish."

His seat is believed to have been replaced by Peter Winchester.