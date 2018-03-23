News

Ranvet Stakes facts and figures

AAP /

THE RANVET STAKES

2000m, $700,000, Group One standard weight-for-age for three-year-olds and up at Rosehill

HISTORY

*Originally named after Sir Harry Holdsworth Rawson, the Governor of NSW from 1902-1909.

* The race was first held in 1903 and won by Great Scot

* In 1921 Richmond Main and Poitrel dead-heated.

* High profile past winners include Grand Armee (2005), Tie The Knot (2000-2001), Super Impose (1991), Better Loosen Up (1990), and Beau Zam (1988-1989).

* The 1999 Ranvet Stakes ended in controversy when Tie the Knot was demoted in favour of New Zealand horse Darazari following a protest.

* Gai Waterhouse has a superb record in the race having prepared seven winners

* Her father Tommy Smith holds the record with 12 winners

* Since 1987 only four three-year-olds have won: Myocard (1987), Beau Zam (1988), Stony Bay, and Gold Guru (1998)

* Kerrin McEvoy has ridden the past two winners: Our Ivanhowe (2017); The United States (2016)

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING

* "She's won over 2000 metres at Group One level so hopefully she'll be competitive. It will be another step up but she's in with a chance," - Jason Collett, jockey on Consensus

* "I'm very happy with him," - Harlem's trainer David Hayes

