Barrier no problem for Mr Marbellouz

A poor barrier draw has prompted trainer Kevin Kemp to skip open company with outstanding prospect Mr Marbellouz and tackle restricted class at Doomben.

Kemp accepted with Mr Marbellouz for the Open Handicap (1100m) and the Class Six (1200m) on Saturday but elected to go with the restricted race.

Mr Marbellouz has won five of his six starts with his winning margins totalling 30 lengths including his last-start win by four lengths.

"He drew poorly in both races but he has a better chance from ten of 11 over 1200 metres than he would have had from the outside barrier in the open," Kemp said.

"He has the pace to get across and either lead or sit on the leader in the Class Six."'

Kemp is still looking at a possible Weetwood Handicap start with Mr Marbellouz who will need to win well on Saturday to make the field for the April 7 race.

Kemp has won the Weetwood four times, with Typhoon Red (2014), Startell (2001) and Tellem (2005 and 2007).

"It is a race I love to win and I think Mr Mabellouz is an ideal horse for it at this stage. But he might not make the field at this stage," Kemp said.

His stable veteran Tisani Tomso will run in Saturday's Open Handicap and then press on to the Weetwood.