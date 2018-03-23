New Zealand 229-4 at dinner in second rain break

Auckland, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were 229 for four, leading England by 171 runs, at dinner after rain forced players from the field midway through day two of the first Test in Auckland on Friday.

It was the second rain disruption in a day which has seen New Zealand score only 54 runs for the loss of one wicket in 23.1 available overs.

Kane Williamson was out for 102 -- a New Zealand-record 18th century -- just after tea, while Henry Nicholls was not out 49 with BJ Watling on 17.

For England, James Anderson has three for 53.

The scheduled stumps has been pushed back 30 minutes, weather permitting.

cf/mp/th