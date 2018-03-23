Hurt Phoenix keeper's A-League season over

Wellington goalkeeper Tando Velaphi's A-League season has been cut short by injury.

The 30-year-old stopper joined the Phoenix last month and was playing just his fourth game for the club when he injured his ankle last weekend's in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle.

"It happened in the first half and, after some treatment at halftime, I thought it might be OK but, unfortunately, it wasn't," Velaphi said.

"I had an MRI scan and what it showed means I will miss the rest of the season which is disappointing."

Velaphi, who has racked up 126 A-League appearances playing for Perth, Melbourne Victory and City, is keen to stay with the Phoenix.

"I am enjoying it here and, once I've seen the specialist, I intend to do my rehab in Wellington," he said.

"At least I will have the pre-season to get myself into good condition and you could say that is a good scenario in a bad situation.

"It will be up to me to work hard, be positive and put my mind to it."

Wellington are last on the ladder, and will host Brisbane on Sunday at Westpac Stadium.

Away matches against Adelaide and Victory are followed by their last home game of the season on April 14 in Auckland against Melbourne City.