Golden Slipper chance eases pain for Olive

Saddling up his second Golden Slipper runner in three years has helped ease the burden for Nick Olive as he comes to terms with the loss of his mother.

Lyn Olive died on March 9, two days before Sizzling Belle earmarked herself as a Golden Slipper contender by finishing runner-up to Encryption in the Group Three Black Opal Stakes.

"Mum's funeral was last Friday so it's been good to have something positive to focus on," Olive said.

Sizzling Belle follows stablemate Single Gaze to the world's richest two-year-old race at Rosehill on Saturday.

Single Gaze ran 10th in the 2015 edition of the $3.5 million Golden Slipper and Olive would be delighted if Sizzling Belle could match that feat.

"We only buy four or five yearlings a year so to have two runners in a Slipper in three years from the ones we've bought is a great thrill for the team," he said.

Sizzling Belle cost $50,000 at last year's Magic Millions sales while Single Gaze has amassed $2.1 million prize money since being snapped up for $70,000 on the Gold Coast in 2014.

The TAB rated Sizzling Belle a $71 on Friday but Olive thought Sydney's wet weather could prove a leveller.

"She's bred to be a swimmer. I'm thinking that could work in our favour, bringing the field back to a few others," he said.

Olive is more upbeat about Single Gaze adding to her Group One record in the Ranvet Stakes (2000m).

She returns to the scene of her greatest success in the 2016 Vinery Stakes a fortnight after a frustrating fifth in the Group One Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington.

That setback followed back-to-back seconds in the Group One C F Orr Stakes and Group Two Peter Young Stakes.

Single Gaze has started in eight Group One races since September with her second to Boom Time in the Caulfield Cup a highlight.

Olive is confident she can improve on her record despite the presence of Peter Young Stakes winner Gailo Chop and Harlem, who claimed the Australian Cup.

"I think this is a better chance for her. It's probably not as a strong a race as what she's been in," he said.

Galio Chop was the $1.85 favourite on Friday with Single Gaze the $5.50 second elect and Harlem a $9.50 chance.