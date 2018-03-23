News

The business week in numbers

AAP /

US President Donald Trump's $US60 million trade tariffs on Chinese imports to Australian department store chain Myer's near half a billion dollar loss in the first half are among the big numbers that grabbed attention in the business world this week.

MONDAY:

$2.5 million - how much private health insurer NIB is sitting on in unclaimed dividends. NIB says it will transfer the funds to its charitable foundation if the owners don't show up.

TUESDAY:

$US60 million - how much outdoor apparel retailer Kathmandu has agreed to pay for Montana-based hiking boots wholesaler Oboz.

WEDNESDAY:

$476.2 million - the mammoth loss recorded by department store chain Myer in the six months to January 27.

THURSDAY:

5.6% - how much Australia's unemployment rate rose to in February, slightly above market expectations of a flat result in line with January's 5.5 per cent rate.

FRIDAY:

$US60 billion - the value of tariffs on Chinese imports that US President Donald Trump wants to impose. The tariff plan has sparked fears of a trade war between the US and China, sending equity markets including the ASX lower.

