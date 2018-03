Blue Diamond Stakes runner-up Enbihaar has been scratched from the Golden Slipper, with stewards approving the filly's withdrawal on veterinary advice.

The Lindsay Park-trained Enbihaar was taken out of Saturday's $3.5 million race at Rosehill on Friday after the stable advised she had tied up and a subsequent blood test revealed elevated muscle enzymes.

Enbihaar's stablemate Qafila gains a start as the first emergency with Craig Williams to ride.