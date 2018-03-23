Hobart murder appeal witness 'duped'

A key witness in the last-ditch freedom bid of convicted Hobart killer Susan Neill-Fraser was "duped" into providing false evidence, a court has heard.

Stephen John Gleeson has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice over wrongly identifying photographs used in the Neill-Fraser's latest appeal.

Neill-Fraser is serving a 23-year jail sentence for murdering partner Bob Chappell, who disappeared from the couple's yacht at Sandy Bay in January 2009.

His body has never been found.

Neill-Fraser has always maintained her innocence and under new Tasmanian law launched an appeal which requires her to convince a judge there is "fresh and compelling" evidence to warrant a re-trial.

Gleeson's affidavit and photo identification formed a key part of the appeal.

But on Friday, he admitted he was pressured into falsifying the evidence.

"I feel more stupid about my actions, and obviously sorry for my actions, than guilty," he told Hobart Supreme Court.

"Being under duress has put me in a position where you're likely to make a mistake and certainly I've made a mistake, a stupid mistake," he said.

Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro said Gleeson was "fed information" and "duped".

Gleeson's sentencing has been adjourned to May 4, while Neill-Fraser's drawn-out appeal will resume in late June.