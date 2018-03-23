New Zealand 197-3 as rain forces early tea aginst England

Auckland, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were 197 for three in reply to England's 58 when rain forced an early tea adjournment on day two of the first Test in Auckland on Friday.

Kane Williamson, who posted a New Zealand record 18th century, was on 100, and Henry Nicholls was not out 36 for New Zealand to lead by 139.

The players were forced from the field after 40 minutes of play in the day-night Test, and tea was taken 30 minutes early although the weather had cleared by then.

Further showers are forecast over the next two days.

cf/grk/th