Govt considers new sports integrity body

The Turnbull government is considering setting up a national body to keep drugs and match-fixing out of Australian sport.

Federal Sport Minister Bridget McKenzie on Friday received a report by Justice James Wood into the nation's sports integrity arrangements.

The retired judge and his panel were asked to examine national and international threats including the rise of illegal offshore wagering, match-fixing and doping in sport.

The inquiry also looked at the merits of a national sports integrity commission covering all sporting codes.

Senator McKenzie, who has not released the report, said the review had made 52 recommendations which the government would now consider.

"The government looks forward to working with all stakeholders to continue to protect the integrity and reputation of Australian sport and our proud sporting heritage," she said in a statement on Friday.

Labor sports spokesman Don Farrell told AAP all Australians expected sport to be a fair contest on a level playing field.

"They say the best disinfectant is sunlight - one of the best ways to ensure integrity is through transparency," Senator Farrell said.

"The government should release the Wood report so that all stakeholders can be confident there will be a timely and appropriate response to its recommendations."