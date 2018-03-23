Artis five behind leader in LPGA Classic

Australia's Rebecca Artis is five shots behind the leader after a rainswept opening round of the LPGA Classic at Aviara Golf Club.

The 29-year-old from Coonabarabran shot a one-under-par 71 to be in a tie for 38th in the 143-player field.

Ironically, the player currently in last place is veteran and Artis' good friend Laura Davies.

Englishwoman Davies hogged the limelight just a few days ago when she tied for second behind Inbee Park in the Founders Cup.

But the 54-year-old endured a nightmare round, shooting a 10-over par 82.

Fighting Achilles tendon and calf problems in her left leg, Davies opened double bogey-bogey-par-bogey.

She bogeyed Nos. 9, 10 and 12, had another double on 15 and bogeyed 16.

The 82 was the World Golf Hall of Famer's highest score on tour since also shooting 82 in the 2013 Marathon Classic. On Monday, she jumped 208 spots to No.155 in the world.

Caroline Hedwall and Jackie Stoelting, who are both winless on the LPGA Tour, top the leaderboard after posting a six-under-par 66.

The Classic is final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills.