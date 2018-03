BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday raised the prospect of further punitive measures against Russia in response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, saying the European Union would strive to act together on the matter.

"We are determined to react together, with the language we used here, but also possibly through additional measures," Merkel said at the end of the first day of an EU summit.



(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke)