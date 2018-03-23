More compensation for misleading NBN ads

Internet service providers Dodo, iPrimus and M2 Commander will compensate almost 6,000 customers after admitting they likely breached consumer law by offering national broadband network speed plans they could not deliver.

Three internet service providers will offer compensation to 6,000 customers for slow NBN speeds.

More than 3,300 Dodo customers, almost 2,000 iPrimus customers and 565 Commander customers will receive payments after an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission investigation found they could not reach the NBN speeds they paid for.

Dodo, iPrimus and Commander are brands owned by ASX-listed telco Vocus Group.

The watchdog has recently investigated a number of internet providers in relation to NBN packages, including Telstra and Optus, and on Tuesday announced iiNet Limited and Internode will offer compensation to more than 11,000 customers who were misled about maximum speeds on NBN plans.

Overall, more than 75,000 affected customers are being remedied by their internet services provider as a result of the watchdog's undertakings, the ACCC said on Friday.

Affected customers of Dodo, iPrimus and Commander will be offered options for remediation including moving to a lower speed plan with a refund or exiting their plan with a refund and no exit fees.

ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said the three internet providers will also be required to tell new customers if they are not getting the maximum speeds advertised to them.