US and China can avoid trade war: Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull says Donald Trump's tariff hikes on China are a negotiating tactic, but hopes the two countries do a deal rather than run a trade war.

President Trump has signed a presidential memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to $US60 billion ($A84 billion) of imports from China, sparking plans from China to retaliate against the US.

"Donald Trump has said this is the beginning of a negotiation," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"The important thing is, no one wins from a trade war. We look forward to the US and China being able to negotiate a satisfactory arrangement that suits both sides."

Mr Turnbull said he wanted to see constructive negotiations between Australia's largest two-way trading partners.

"President Trump has talked about how much he respects President Xi (Jinping)," Mr Turnbull said.

"Actually I've been with them and ... the two men see eye-to-eye on every respect. They're about the same height, both big guys."

The prime minister said Australia had free trade agreements with both countries, and he expected trade to continue to improve with both nations.

Australia recently managed to get a reprieve on US tariffs on steel and aluminium, after lobbying the president and the US government.

But the US administration has threatened to slap import quotas on Australian steel and aluminium unless a deal can be struck which protects American jobs.

The US memorandum targets Chinese imports only after a consultation period, which will give industry lobbyists and legislators a chance to water down a proposed target list that runs to 1300 products.

China will also have space to respond to Trump's actions, reducing the risk of immediate dramatic retaliation from Beijing.

"I view them as a friend," Mr Trump said.

"We have spoken to China and we are in the middle of negotiations."

The president said the alleged theft of US intellectual property was a key issue he wanted to address.

China unveiled plans on Friday to impose tariffs on up to $3 billion of US imports.

The country was considering a 15 per cent tariff on US products, including dried fruit, wine and steel pipes, and a 25 per cent tariff on pork products and recycled aluminium, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

China had a list of 128 US products that could be targeted if the two countries were unable to reach an agreement on trade issues, the ministry said.

Federal opposition trade spokesman Jason Clare said the US and China needed to talk to each other to "make sure this does not lead to a full-blown trade war".

"No one wins a trade war, especially not Australia," Mr Clare told AAP.

"We rely on access to open markets to sell our goods and services to the world. What is needed here is cool heads and sober judgment."