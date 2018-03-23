Port relief at Ryder's citizen's arrest

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is relieved his top ruckman Paddy Ryder emerged unscathed after making a citizen's arrest.

Ryder apprehended a man who allegedly tried to break into his western Adelaide home on Thursday morning.

Ryder and his brother chased three would-be burglars, following them in his car, after 4am ACDT on Thursday.

The offenders crashed their car, which had allegedly been stolen earlier, in a nearby suburb.

Three men ran from the crashed car and Ryder caught one and made a citizen's arrest.

He drove the man back to his house, where police arrested him.

"We're really happy that Paddy and his family are safe and that nothing else has gone wrong in that space," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"Paddy, one thing I know he is looking forward to it playing in round one tomorrow afternoon and the rest we will leave alone."

Ryder will lead Port Adelaide's rucks against Fremantle in their season-opening fixture at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.