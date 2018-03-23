Amanaat chases Weetwood Handicap start

Consistent sprinter Amanaat will need a top-two finish at Doomben to have the chance to give trainer Ben Currie another Weetwood Handicap win.

Jockey Michael Murphy and trainer Ben Currie join forces again with Amanaat at Doomben.

Amanaat resumes in the Mandate Open (1110m) on Saturday with the Weetwood Handicap on April 7 firmly in his sights.

Currie brought up his 104th overall winner for the season with a double at Doomben through Mishani Electra and Rok'N'Undathestars on Wednesday.

It continued his reputation of being able to get cheap horses and turn them into winners.

"Rok'N'Undathestars only cost $500 and I don't really know how we ended up with him. But he can gallop," Currie said.

"Amanaat wasn't that cheap as he cost us $5000 but he has repaid us several times over.

"It would be great to get him into a race like the Weetwood which would suit him perfectly being at Toowoomba where he has won twice."

Amanaat won five races in a row before finishing fourth to Perfect Dare on a firm Gold Coast track at his most recent start in December.

"The track was a bit hard for him that day and we decided to give him a good break. He has come back in great style," Currie said.

It has been a great year for Currie as he is the state's leading trainer on winners and in the top 10 in Australia.

The Currie-trained Col 'N' Lil had to share the 2017 Weetwood when she had Jumbo Prince crossed the line together.

The race is the signature event on Currie's home track.

"Anyone from the Darling Downs will tell you how much the Weetwood means as a race to win for us," Currie said.

"I think if Amanaat can run second or win on Saturday he will just about get into the Weetwood field. But if he doesn't we will have to look elsewhere."

Amanaat, to be ridden by Michael Murphy, has avoided a clash with another rising star from Toowoomba, Mr Marbellouz, who will run as favourite in Saturday's Class Six Plate.

Mr Marbellouz will clash with another Currie-trained horse, Publishing Power.

"We were always going to have to come across Mr Marbellouz at some stage and it might as well be now," Currie said.