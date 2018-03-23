News

China eyes measures against U.S. imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminum

Reuters
Reuters /

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday that the country was planning measures against up to $3 billion of U.S. imports to balance U.S. tariffs against Chinese steel and aluminum products, amid a brewing trade war between the two countries.

The country has put together a list of 128 U.S. products that could be targeted if the two countries are unable to reach an agreement on trade issues, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday targeting up to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs, but only after a 60-day consultation period that starts once a list is published.



(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Wang Jing; Editing By Eric Meijer)

