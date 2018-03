SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.33 percent late on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he was replacing his national security advisor.

Trump tweeted that he was replacing National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea, and a hard line against Russia.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)