Carney's ready for NRL return: Croker

Todd Carney has ticked all the boxes and deserves another chance to play in the NRL, according to Canberra captain Jarrod Croker.

Canberra captain Jarrod Croker says close friend Todd Carney deserves another chance in the NRL.

Carney was a groomsman at Croker's wedding last year and the pair have a longstanding friendship having grown up together in the NSW town of Goulburn.

The 2010 Dally M winner met with representatives of the NRL's integrity unit this week in a bid to have his contract with North Queensland registered.

Croker says he has seen first-hand the work Carney has put in to turn his life around and earn a contract at a fourth NRL club.

"I've been mates with him (Carney) for a long time now and we've been through a lot together. I've seen how hard he's worked away from footy," Croker said on Friday.

"He's been away from his family for a long time, which is tough for him because he's such a family man.

"I know how hard he's worked for him and his family and I've seen all the things he's done so I'm convinced he's right to go."

The NRL has asked Carney to provide documentation of his rehabilitation.

Carney was sacked by Cronulla in 2014 over the infamous "bubbler" incident and the NRL is wary of him reoffending, due to his infamous off-field history dating back to his time with the Raiders.

He was playing in the Super League after his exit from the Sharks, but returned to Australia after signing with Queensland Cup team Northern Pride this year.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said a decision on Carney's future in the game rests with him and the 31-year-old needed to show he had changed.

"Ultimately, it will get to a discussion with me," Greenberg said.

"But I think there's a number of pieces of information that we've asked for prior to that even happening.

"Before I meet with him, I want to be satisfied with the work he's completed over a period of time and I want to see that undertaking. I haven't seen that yet."