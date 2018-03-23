Inglis a 100 per cent starter for Souths

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold has declared Greg Inglis mentally and physically raring to go for Saturday night's NRL crunch match with Manly at ANZ Stadium.

Coach Anthony Siebold has declared Greg Inglis a 100% starter for South Sydney on Saturday night.

The victim of an alleged ugly racial slur after being concussed in last Saturday's 18-14 loss at Penrith, Inglis' well-being has been the centre of attention all week.

Seibold, though, says not only is Souths' inspirational captain 100 per cent certain to start, but also primed for a huge game as the Rabbitohs chase a desperately needed first win of the season.

"He was assessed by our doctor on Thursday morning and he was able to do full training," Seibold said on Friday.

"He actually reached some really good speeds on the GPS - 9.4 metres per second, which his highest since he's come back from his knee reconstruction.

"So it was actually really good to see him hit a bit of speed at training yesterday, so he goes into the game really confident.

"Hopefully he can give (Manly centre) Brad Parker a really hard day at the office."

Inglis only missed Tuesday's session because of NRL protocols around players who have failed a head injury assessment (HIA) the previous weekend.

"He's good to go," Seibold said.

"He didn't have to wear a pink bib or anything like that, so (he did) full contact and it's great to see him with the team back out there.

"It's been a pretty challenging week for him off the field but he's really excited to get back out there and again improve from what he's shown in the first couple of games."

Seibold said Inglis was too professional to let the racial slur affect his focus as Souths' bid to revive their season after back-to-back losses to the New Zealand Warriors and Panthers to open 2018.

"To be fair, I've spoken a couple of times individually with Greg to make sure he was okay. It's been business as usual for Greg. He hasn't made a big deal of it," he said.

"Obviously it is a big deal for him and for us as a club but, as far as our preparation for Manly (is concerned), we haven't discussed it as a team and Greg's looking forward to doing what he does best - and that's play footy.