International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks plunged after the Trump administration slapped sanctions on goods and investment from China.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 700 points as investors feared that trade tensions between the world's largest economies would escalate.

The planned sanctions include tariffs on $US48 billion worth of Chinese imports as well as restrictions on Chinese investments.

Trump said he's taking those steps in response to theft of American technology, and the Chinese government said it will defend itself.

Investors are worried that trade tensions would hurt US companies and harm the world economy.

On Thursday they fled stocks and bought bonds, which sent bond prices higher and yields lower.

With interest rates falling, banks took some of the worst losses.

Technology and industrial companies, basic materials makers and health care companies also fell sharply.

Peter Donisanu, an investment strategy analyst for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said the risk of a damaging trade war is still low because the Trump administration is targeting specific goods that aren't central to China's economy.

That could change if it puts tariffs on products like electronics or appliances imported from China.

"If the Trump administration really wanted to hurt China and start a trade war, then they would go after those larger sectors," he said.

Still, Donisanu said that after last year's rally, investors are looking for new reasons to feel optimistic about stocks.

With trade tensions in focus over the last month, they've had trouble finding any.

The S&P 500 index skidded 68.24 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 2,643.69.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 724.42 points, or 2.9 per cent, to 23,957.89.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 178.61 points, or 2.4 per cent, to 7,166.68.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar fell $8.90, or 5.7 per cent, to $146.90, for its worst loss since mid-2016.

Aerospace company Boeing slid $17.49, or 5.2 per cent, to $319.61.

Investors also sold some of the market's biggest recent winners.

Among technology companies, Microsoft fell $2.69, or 2.9 per cent, to $89.79 and Alphabet, Google's parent company, fell $40.85, or 3.7 per cent, to $1,053.15.

Online retailer Amazon slid $36.94, or 2.3 per cent, to $1,544.92.

Earlier this month the Trump administration ordered tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, and stocks dropped as investors worried about the possibility of tougher restrictions on international trade and smaller profits for corporations.

Their fears eased when the administration said some countries will be exempt from the tariffs.

That continued Thursday, as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the tariffs won't apply to the European Union, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Australia.

LONDON: The UK's top share index fell below a key level on Thursday, hit by concerns over potential trade wars and following a hawkish surprise from the Bank of England's policy meeting.

The BoE kept interest rates on hold but two policymakers unexpectedly voted for a hike, cementing expectations that borrowing costs will rise in May.

"This meeting can certainly be interpreted as a step towards a hike in May," Fiona Cincotta, Senior Market Analyst at City Index.

"The FTSE fell steadily on the back of the stronger pound."

The FTSE 100 fell below 7,000-point as the outcome of the BoE meeting briefly lifted the pound further.

The index ended down 1.2 per cent at 6,952.59 points to a 15-month low.

Financials were the biggest sectoral weight on the index, wiping off around 30 points as shares in big international banks HSBC and Barclays fell more than two per cent following guidance from the US Federal Reserve, which was less hawkish than expected.

Domestically focused banks, however, which are more sensitive to expectations over domestic interest rates, slightly outperformed their international peers. RBS fell 1.4 per cent and Lloyds Bank ended down 1.6 per cent.

A jump in Reckitt Benckiser's shares provided some relief, with the consumer goods giant up 4.8 per cent at the top of the index.

Shares in Reckitt rose after the company pulled out of the bidding for Pfizer's consumer health unit, assuaging worries that Reckitt would need to over-leverage or consider a dilutive rights issue.

Shares in pharma stock GlaxoSmithKline declined 1.7 per cent. It might now have a better chance of buying the Pfizer business but analysts were concerned that a potential deal could put pressure on its finances.

TOKYO: Hong Kong stocks extended losses to end lower on Thursday, hurt by a slump in shares of IT companies, amid rising trade war fears and as investors digested the impact of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.1 per cent at 31,071.05, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.8 per cent to 12,427.55.

"Most Chinese corporates seem to be quite resilient against a potential trade war given the high share of domestic revenue," said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis.

"However, there are certain sectors which will be relatively more affected, such as information technology and consumer durables."

Tencent closed down five per cent on Thursday after the Chinese internet giant missed quarterly revenue estimates and warned that planned investments may hurt margins.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan index gained one per cent and the South Korean Kospi added 0.4 per cent.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Thursday fell 7.48 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,600.81.